Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

KLAC opened at $468.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.56 and a 200 day moving average of $445.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.52.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

