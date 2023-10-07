Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

