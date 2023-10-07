Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

