Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

