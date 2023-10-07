Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($8.71).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.62) to GBX 525 ($6.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 523.40 ($6.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 556.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 639.77. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 499.30 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

