Fruth Investment Management Acquires 1,054 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mativ were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -65.57%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.