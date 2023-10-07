Fruth Investment Management Acquires 1,054 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mativ were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -65.57%.
Mativ Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.