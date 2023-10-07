Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.