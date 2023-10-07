Fruth Investment Management Has $655,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $49.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

