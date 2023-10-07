Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

