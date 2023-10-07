Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

