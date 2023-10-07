Fruth Investment Management Raises Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.