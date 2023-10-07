FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 5,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $212,490,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 71.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 54.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

