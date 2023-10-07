Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $4.18 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

