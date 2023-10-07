Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Acquires $239,317.76 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 33,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $239,317.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,866,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,342,940.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 102 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.89 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

