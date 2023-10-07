Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67. 117,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 113,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

The company has a market cap of $587.82 million, a P/E ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

