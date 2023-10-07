General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

