General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,333,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

