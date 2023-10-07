General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in General Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

GE stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.