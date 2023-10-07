Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIPR opened at $3.91 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.
About Generation Income Properties
