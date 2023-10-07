Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $3.91 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.