Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $55,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

