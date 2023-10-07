Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $60,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,788,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,700.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

