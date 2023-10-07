Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 5,810,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,540. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

