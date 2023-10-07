Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after buying an additional 594,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after buying an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

