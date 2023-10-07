Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.29. The company has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.