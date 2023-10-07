Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

