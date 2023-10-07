Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

