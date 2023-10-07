Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $793,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

