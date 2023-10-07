Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 6,450 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.86. 1,755,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,363. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

