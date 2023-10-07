Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 781,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,321. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

