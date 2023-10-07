Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,296. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

