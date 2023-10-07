Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.56 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,784,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,593,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,344,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 289,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,389. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

