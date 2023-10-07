Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $980,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 179,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.47. 81,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,516. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

