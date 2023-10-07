Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.