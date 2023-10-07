Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 606,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

