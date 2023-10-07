Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 70,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 203.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

