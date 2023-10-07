Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

