Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 17,900 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. 833,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

