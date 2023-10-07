Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 3,325 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.43. 823,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,499. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

