Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 71,378 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.