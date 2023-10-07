Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 461,614 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

