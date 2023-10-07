Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $2.10 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

