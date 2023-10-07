Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.