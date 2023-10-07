Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.