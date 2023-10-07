Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $154.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

