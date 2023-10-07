Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Down 2.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 12,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 34,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

