GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 0.4 %

GMS stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.