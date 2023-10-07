Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

