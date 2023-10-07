Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $845.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $855.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.