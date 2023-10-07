Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,631,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,530.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

