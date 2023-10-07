Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $448.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

